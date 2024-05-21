UFL Teams Waive Combined 6 Players to Start Week 9
With just two more weeks remaining in the UFL season before the playoffs get underway, four of the teams waived players. Here are the six players who were let go on Monday.
- Birmingham Stallions P Drue Chrisman
- Houston Roughnecks RB Tiyon Evans
- Houston Roughnecks OT Na’Ty Rodgers
- Michigan Panthers OLB De’Gabriel Floyd
- San Antonio Brahmas QB Jayden de Laura
- San Antonio Brahmas OT George Moore
Chrisman had been filling in for Colby Wadman, who was the original starting punter for the Stallions this season. In four games, Chrismas had seven punts for 324 yards and an average of 46.3 yards per punt.
Evans played in four games with the Roughnecks this season, gaining five rushing yards and 34 yards receiving. Rodgers was recently brought in for depth purposes.
Floyd has been injury-prone throughout the year, dealing with a neck injury earlier and a right knee injury more recently. He racked up one tackle and 73 kickoff return yards in two games.
De Laura signed in the wake of the Tom Flacco being released, but never played in a game. Moore was signed last month as the Brahmas dealt with injuries on the offensive line and also did not play this year.
The St. Louis Battlehawks and Arlington Renegades kick off Week 9 on Saturday at noon EST.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
