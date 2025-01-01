UFL Teases January 2 Schedule Announcement for Upcoming Season
Fans of the UFL can kick off the new year with the excitement of planning for the 2025 regular season with the release of the schedule later this week.
On Monday, the UFL went on social media to tease to fans that "the wait was almost over." The schedule is expected to be released in full on January 2.
SI.com's Mike Mitchell had reported two weeks ago that the announcement of the schedule was soon pending. The initial plan was to release the schedule during NFL and college football coverage before the new year.
Back in October, the league announced the 2025 home/away matchups for each of the eight teams. It did not reveal the dates of each of the matchups, but it did give fans an idea on who is playing each other and where those matchups would be.
The San Antonio Brahmas are only going to host four home games this season due to scheduling issues with the Alamodome. It's not expected that the Brahmas will have a home game until Week 6 with the college basketball tournament in San Antonio.
One team that benefitted from this decision is the St. Louis Battlehawks. The Battlehawks were rewarded with six home games with the Brahmas coming into town twice. This leaves the likelihood of St. Louis getting an opening weekend home game very high.
If fans base their guesses on what happened last season, a Brahmas-Stallions rematch of the UFL title game seems likely in Week 1. Last year, the XFL champion Arlington Renegades played the Birmingham Stallions in Arlington as the first game of the regular season. It would be no surprise to see the Brahmas travel to Birmingham to reveal the UFL championship banner to kick off the 2025 campaign.
The biggest questions will be related to the broadcast schedule, like how many games will be on national television and who will be playing in the new Friday night slots. Additionally, many are curious how will the league handle the Saturday and Sunday games with Friday being a new option for 2025.
Thursday should bring some much-needed excitement into the UFL's fanbase ahead of the 2025 season, which kicks off on March 28.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.