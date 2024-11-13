UFL to NFL 2024 Week 10 Update: Former Stallions Receiver Makes Season Debut
Even more former UFL players shined in Week 10 of the NFL season with a couple of players making their season debuts.
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates had the best weekend of all the former UFL players, making two 50-plus yard field goals in the fourth quarter, including a game-winning 52-yard field goal to secure the 26-23 victory over the Houston Texans. The former Michigan Panthers kicker remains perfect on the season on 14 field goal attempts.
Former Birmingham Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey and former New Jersey Generals wide receiver KaVontae Turpin didn't have as good of a Sunday as Bates. The Dallas Cowboys were blown out at home against the Philadelphia Eagles 34-6, though Aubrey was perfect on field goals with a long of 46 yards, and Turpin returned two kickoffs for 83 yards.
Some newcomers to these recaps include recently-signed Minnesota Vikings kicker John Parker Romo, who carried the load for the team in their 12-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his debut with the Vikings, Romo converted four field goals with a long of 45 yards. Romo played for the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL in 2023. Former Arlington Renegades defensive end Jalen Redmond took five snaps with Minnesota but did not post any stats.
The New Orleans Saints picked up a 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons with an interim head coach, and a former Birmingham Stallions wide receiver helped with that win. Kevin Austin Jr. caught both of his targets for 36 yards, including a 22-yard reception in the win. Austin has spent most of the season on the practice squad for New Orleans.
New faces like Romo and Austin hope to pick up more playing time in the second half of the season after proving their worth.
