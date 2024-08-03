UFL to NFL Pipeline Update: Nearly 40 Player Signings
- Birmingham Stallions
- Michigan Panthers
- Houston Roughnecks
- Memphis Showboats
- St. Louis Battlehawks
- D.C. Defenders
- San Antonio Brahmas
- Arlington Renegades
- Seattle Seahawks
- Denver Broncos
- Carolina Panthers
- Detroit Lions
- New York Giants
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- New York Jets
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- Atlanta Falcons
- Houston Texans
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- Cleveland Browns
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Indianapolis Colts
Since mid-June, nearly 40 UFL players who appeared during the 2024 season have signed contracts with 17 different NFL teams. The pipeline has seen almost 10 percent of the UFL's players ink NFL deals, a number that will grow into the summer and fall as injuries occur.
Unfortunately, some injuries have occurred to UFL 2024 players in NFL camp. Memphis Showboats receiver Daewood Davis (Carolina Panthers), Birmingham Stallions running back Ricky Person Jr. (Seattle Seahawks) and D.C. Defenders cornerback Gareon Conley (Dallas Cowboys) are among those who have seen injuries cut short their NFL auditions.
A year ago, the USFL saw 42 individual players sign NFL contracts. The XFL, in 2023, had 69 individual players sign NFL deals. A select few signed with more than one team during the 2023 NFL season. All totaled, the two spring pro football leagues had 111 individual NFL player signings, which will be challenging for the UFL to top when the smoke settles on the 2024 NFL regular season in January.
The merged UFL's playing calendar, which concluded in mid-June, could be a determining factor in the decrease in the number of players signed by NFL teams from last spring. Coupled with the fact that as a result of the merger, the number of spring pro football teams went from 16 in 2023 to eight this year.
Nevertheless, with the first full slate of NFL preseason games starting Aug. 8, many of the UFL's top players during the 2024 season will be vying for roster spots when the NFL regular season begins on Sept. 5.
Ironically, many of last year's 2023 XFL and USFL standouts who still remain on NFL rosters, will be competing with the 2024 spring league class from the UFL.
The Michigan Panthers currently lead the pack among UFL teams with eight player signings into the NFL. A testament to the hard work put in by general manager Steve Kazor and UFL 2024 Coach of the Year Mike Nolan.
The Stallions and Defenders are not far behind Michigan in NFL signings. Birmingham has seven, while D.C. currently has six. The two general managers, Zachary Potter (Birmingham) and Von Hutchins (D.C.), have seen quite a bit of success in players netting NFL opportunities and sticking in the big league.
Each UFL team has had at least one player sign-on to the NFL. However, perhaps not too surprisingly, the 1-9 Roughnecks presently have the same amount of signings as their 2024 win total.
There are two players not listed here who did see UFL action or roster time in 2024, that have signed NFL deals. Stallions' kicker Ramiz Ahmed, who is now with the Washington Commanders, and former Renegades/Brahmas receiver Matt Landers (Cleveland Browns).
Overall, there have been 36 full-time UFL players signed by NFL teams as of Aug. 3, However, the league's PR department has informed SI.com that they are recognizing Ahmed's signing with Washington because he played during the UFL season, which brings the current tally to 37.
UFL To NFL Signings By Team (As of 8/3/2024)
Michigan Panthers (8)
Kicker Jake Bates (Lions), linebacker Javin White (Bears), wide receiver Marcus Simms (Seahawks), wide receiver Samson Nacua (Saints), offensive lineman Chim Okorafor (Browns)), cornerback Nate Brooks (Bengals), defensive end Levi Bell Colts) and offensive lineman Jacob Burton (Lions).
Birmingham Stallions (7)
Quarterback Adrian Martinez (Jets), safety A.J. Thomas (Patriots), offensive guard Zack Johnson (Browns), defensive end Dondrea Tillman (Broncos), running back Ricky Person Jr. (Seahawks), wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (Saints), and tight end Jordan Thomas (Falcons).
D.C. Defenders (6)
Defensive end Malik Fisher (Texans), defensive back Gareon Conley (Cowboys), wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (Cowboys), wide receiver Ty Scott (Seahawks), wide receiver Brandon Smith (Jets), offensive and lineman Liam Fornadel (Patriots).
St. Louis Battlehawks (4)
Wide Receiver Hakeem Butler (Bengals), running back Jacob Saylors (Giants), linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. (Cowboys), and offensive tackle (Jaryd Jones-Smith),
Arlington Renegades (4)
Wide Receiver Isaiah Winstead (Jets), tight end Sal Canella (Buccaneers), wide receiver Deontay Burnett (Cowboys) and defensive end Jalen Redmond (Vikings)
San Antonio Brahmas (3)
Offensive guard Kohl Levao (Jets), defensive tackle Prince Emili (Falcons), and offensive tackle Julie'n Davenport (Falcons)
Memphis Showboats (3)
Defensive Linemen Josiah Bronson (Patriots), wide receiver Daewood Davis (Panthers), and cornerback Nehemiah Shelton (Jets)
Houston Roughnecks (1)
Cornerback Kiondre Thomas (Panthers)
You can find Mike Mitchell on X@ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with the UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.