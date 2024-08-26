UFL to NFL Player Standouts from Sunday’s Week 3 Preseason Action
With the NFL's preseason over and teams putting together their final 53-man rosters, former UFL players are waiting to hear their fates.
There were 14 UFL players who played on Sunday night to make a final impression to their coaches.
In the Tennessee Titans-New Orleans Saints game, Saints wide receiver and former Michigan Panther Samson Nacua made the highlight play of the night, taking back a missed field goal 96 yards and three yards away from a touchdown. Former St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Mike Rose also contributed for the Saints as he made four tackles and one tackle for loss.
Arizona Cardinals running back and former San Antonio Brahma Hasaan Hall headlined the running game for Arizona with a team-high 59 yards and a touchdown. He also had four catches for 28 yards in the loss to the Denver Broncos. Former Memphis Showboats tight end Sage Surratt had one catch for four yards while former Panthers defensive end T.J. Carter had two tackles for the Cardinals.
Broncos defensive end and former Birmingham Stallion Dondrea Tillman had the strongest defensive performance of the UFL players. Tillman finished with six tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections.
On Sunday night football between the New England Patriots and the Washington Commanders, former Las Vegas Vipers wide receiver Martavis Bryant had three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown for Washington. Former Stallions safety A.J. Thomas (2) and former Showboats defensive tackle Josiah Bronson (1) made tackles on defense for the Patriots, who lost to the Commanders.
All 32 NFL teams will pare their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday. UFL players now wait to see if they have made the final roster, practice squad or have been cut.
