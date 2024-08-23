UFL to NFL Players Week 3: Thursday Night Preseason Recap
The NFL got its final week of the preseason underway on Thursday night with four teams playing that have major implications for former UFL players.
The Indianapolis Colts faced the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Chicago Bears played the Kansas City Chiefs. Seven former UFL players were showcased as they have one more shot at showing why they should play in the NFL beyond this weekend.
In the Colts-Bengals game offensively, former St. Louis Battlehawks center Mike Panasiuk made his first appearance with the Indianapolis Colts at center. He played most of the fourth quarter and was the lead blocker for a touchdown run by Demetric Fenton. While he came in late in the preseason, Panasiuk performed well as the backup. Bengals wide receiver and former Battlehawks standout Hakeem Butler did not record any stats in the game.
Defense stood out from the former UFL players in that same game. Bengals defensive lineman and former Birmingham Stallions starter Carlos Davis had the best performance with four tackles, two quarterback hits and one tackle for loss. Another former Stallions pass rusher Josh Pryor and former Michigan Panthers cornerback Nate Brooks each had three tackles in the Bengals’ loss. Former Panthers defensive end Levi Bell made two tackles and one tackle for loss for the Colts.
The other game only had former Panthers linebacker Javin White as he suited up for the Bears in their 34-21 win over the Chiefs. White finished with two tackles for Chicago.
On Friday, 14 former UFL/XFL/USFL players will play in the preseason. Three games are scheduled to play. 77 players have signed from the UFL to the NFL this offseason, which is 19% of the players who played last season.
