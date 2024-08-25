UFL to NFL Standouts from NFL Preseason Week 3
It was a solid Saturday for multiple former UFL players as they participated in NFL preseason matchups in its final week before the regular season.
Thirty-eight former UFL, XFL and USFL players played on Saturday throughout the eight games. The storyline was the offensive players who stood out and made several plays with some reaching the end zone.
Former Houston Roughnecks and current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Hall caught two passes for 24 yards, including a touchdown catch. His new teammate and former D.C. Defenders wide receiver Lucky Jackson ended up being the leading receiver in the game with four receptions for 53 yards, including a 29-yard reception. The two guys helped the Vikings beat the Philadelphia Eagles 26-3.
Another UFL player that led his team in receiving with Dallas Cowboys and former Arlington Renegades wide receiver Deontay Burnett. He finished with three receptions for 40 yards, as he had a 20-yard reception in the game. Other UFL standouts in the Los Angeles Chargers-Cowboys game were former Michigan Panthers linebacker Frank Ginda with the Chargers as he had four tackles, and former St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Willie Harvey with Dallas as he finished with one tackle and a near interception. The Chargers beat the Cowboys 26-19.
An update on former Panthers and current Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates: He converted 1-of-2 field goals and was perfect on his three extra points. It wasn't a perfect game for the young kicker, as he missed from 30 yards out and had penalties on the new kickoff rule. The Lions defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17, and he appears to be in line to keep the starting kicker job.
Former Birmingham Stallions and current New York Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez played much of the Jets' win over the Giants. Martinez finished with 99 passing yards and 23 rushing yards, with his most significant play being a 20-yard run. Former Defenders wide receiver Brandon Smith had only one catch for the Jets, but it was a big play of 39 yards. The Jets defense had two solid performances from former UFL players, with former Defenders linebacker Anthony Hines, who finished with two tackles and two tackles for loss, as well as former Memphis Showboats cornerback Nehemiah Shelton, who had three tackles and two pass deflections.
Other former UFL players to mention are former Panthers running back Nate McCrary, who rushed for 64 yards on 11 carries for the Green Bay Packers. Former Defenders pass rusher Malik Fisher had three tackles and a quarterback hit for the Houston Texans.
The NFL concludes the preseason on Sunday with three more games to play. The UFL has 14 former players who will be playing in those matchups.
