UFL-to-NFL Week 1 Preseason Performance Review
NFL fans rejoiced this week, as football has officially returned. For UFL fans, it's the first American professional football game they have watched since the UFL Title Game back in June.
Week 1 of the NFL preseason featured just one game between the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears. The annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game concluded early due to severe weather in Canton, Ohio. The decision was made to call the game with a 21-17 result for the Bears in the third quarter.
Fans were excited and interested to see how the new kickoff rule, inspired by the XFL kickoff rules in 2020 and 2023, would affect the game. Two former UFL players also played in the game.
D.C. Defenders defensive end Malik Fisher found some playing time for the Texans. Fisher finished the game with one tackle. His most significant contribution in the game was leading all defensive players with two quarterback hits. Defenders fans were not surprised to see that as he was known as a fierce pass rusher in the UFL.
Michigan Panthers linebacker Javin White also saw the field, suiting up for the winning team. White picked up one tackle in the win.
Week 2 will feature many more games, and with the total number of UFL players signing with NFL teams nearing 40, there are plenty of opportunities to see who makes the biggest impact. These next three weeks of the NFL preseason are critical for UFL players as they look to make the final 53-man rosters.
