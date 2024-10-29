UFL-to-NFL Week 8 Recap: Special Teams Highlight Performances
Another week is in the books for the NFL and spring football left its mark on two of the games in Week 8.
The Dallas Cowboys have two spring football stars who remain consistent contributors on special teams with former Birmingham Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey and former New Jersey Generals wide receiver KaVontae Turpin. Dallas lost to the San Francisco 49ers 30-24 on Sunday night.
Despite missing most of the week due to jury duty, Aubrey made a 29-yard field and converted three extra points. Turpin had 26 yards on offense and had 128 total return yards on special teams.
Former Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates didn’t need to hit a game-winning field goal for the Detroit Lions this week against the Tennessee Titans, but he was still kept busy. Bates made a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter and all seven extra points in Detroit's 52-14 win.
Former Houston Roughnecks defensive lineman C.J. Brewer had a stellar game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, even though it ended in a five-point loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Brewer had three tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and two sacks in the loss. They were his first two sacks of the season.
