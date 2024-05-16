UFL Transaction Review: Michigan Panthers Bring Back 2023 Starting DE, St. Louis Battlehawks Place CB on IR
A couple of playoff-contending UFL teams made one-off moves as they prep for Week 8 of the UFL season.
The Michigan Panthers brought in defensive end Levi Bell. Additionally, St. Louis Battlehawks cornerback Brandon Sebastian was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Bell returns to the Panthers after playing in six games with the team in the USFL last year, finishing with 16 tackles and four sacks. He was most recently with the Seattle Seahawks last year in preseason, making 10 tackles and one sack.
Michigan brought in their replacement at defensive end after the Panthers waived Mika Tafua on Tuesday. They also signed wide receiver Terry Wright.
The loss of Sebastian is big for the secondary for St. Louis as he has played all seven games this season, making 14 tackles, four pass breakups, one interception and one tackle for loss. He started all 10 games for the Battlehawks last year, contributing 25 tackles and picking off three passes. In 2022, he played in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Week 8 of the UFL season opens up with the Panthers hosting the Memphis Showboats. The Battlehawks are also home on Sunday as they take on the D.C. Defenders.
