UFL Transaction Update: Battlehawks Bring Back Sack Leader
Two more players rejoined the UFL on Friday, which will make an impact on the 2025 rosters. The D.C. Defenders brought back offensive tackle Yasir Durant, and the St. Louis Battlehawks re-signed outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu.
Durant was the starting left guard for the Defenders last season in his first year in spring football. He previously had NFL stops with the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs after joining the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. Durant is no stranger to hitting the field, as he started two of the 19 games he appeared in across three seasons.
At Missouri, Durant played left tackle and started 33 of 34 games for the Tigers. He also helped protect the blind side of former Arlington Renegades quarterback Kelly Bryant during those three seasons and missed just one game in 2019.
Taumoepenu returns for 2025 after being tied for the team lead in sacks with Travis Feeney with five. In nine games, Taumoepenu also racked up 20 tackles, five tackles for loss and one forced fumble. He was the XFL’s Defensive Player of the Year and named to the All-XFL team in 2023 with the Las Vegas Vipers after leading the league with four forced fumbles and second in sacks with 7.5.
Before the XFL, Taumoepenu appeared in 11 games with four NFL teams. His best outing was in 2018 with the San Francisco 49ers, when he made three tackles. He has made five career tackles with the 49ers and Atlanta Falcons.
The Defenders underachieved last season with a 4-6 overall record and missed the playoffs. St. Louis won the XFL Conference regular season title with a 7-3 record, but lost to the San Antonio Brahmas in the conference title game.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.