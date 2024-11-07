UFL Transaction Update: D.C. Defenders Trade Former Baylor QB to Houston
The offensive line and secondary were the focuses for the D.C. Defenders on Wednesday.
The Defenders completed a trade with the Houston Roughnecks, sending quarterback Jalan McClendon to Houston for cornerback Kiondre Thomas. D.C. also signed a new offensive lineman in former Tulsa tackle Darrell Simpson. Additionally, fellow Texas team San Antonio re-signed tight end Alize Mack for the 2025 campaign.
Trade
Houston Roughnecks Receive QB Jalan McClendon
D.C. Defenders Receive CB Kiondre Thomas
McClendon was just signed to the Defenders on Monday after spending last season as Jordan Ta’amu’s backup. He threw for 129 yards in five appearances but has had success in spring football over the last four years with his 2023 stop in the XFL his best season. As a member of the Las Vegas Vipers, the former Baylor Bears signal caller threw for 873 yards and five touchdowns to one interception in four starts. He’ll be expected to compete with Jarrett Guarantano and Nolan Henderson for the starting job.
Thomas also recently re-signed with the UFL after his stint in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers in the preseason. After missing the first four games due to suspension, he finished with 14 tackles, three pass deflections, one interception and one tackle for loss for Houston. He picked up playing time as the season went on for the Roughnecks and should be in the rotation to start for D.C.
D.C. Defenders
T Darrell Simpson
Simpson was most recently with the Baltimore Ravens but was part of the first round of cuts at the end of training camp. He was a two-year starter at Tulsa after spending the previous four years with the Oklahoma Sooners. He lined up at right tackle for the Golden Hurricanes, earning an honorable mention nod for the All-AAC team last year.
San Antonio Brahmas
TE Alize Mack
Mack played in every game for the Brahmas last season and caught eight passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns. This will be his third season in San Antonio, and he has also played in the NFL for four teams. With Cody Latimer retired from football, Mack appears to be the next man in line to start at tight end in San Antonio.
