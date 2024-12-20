UFL Transaction Update: St. Louis Battlehawks Bring in Trio of Quarterbacks
All eyes are on the St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback room after the team inked deals with three QBs in the latest transaction news on Thursday.
In total, eight players locked up UFL contracts for the 2025 season between Wednesday and Thursday. Memphis Showboats linebacker Jackson Mitchell's UFL contract was terminated on Wednesday after he agreed to sign with an NFL team. Mitchell had just signed with the Showboats earlier in the week.
Here's a look at the newest additions to the UFL:
St. Louis Battlehawks
- QB Chevan Cordeiro
- QB Manny Wilkins
- QB Max Duggan
Wilkins is the most veteran signal-caller on the roster, and he is back for his third season with St. Louis. He started two games in place of A.J. McCarron while McCarron was injured, and he threw for 305 yards and one touchdown to three interceptions. He also ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns.
In the summer, Cordeiro was the Battlehawks' first-round pick in the UFL College Draft. He first signed with the Seattle Seahawks after going undrafted in 2024 but was cut a couple of weeks later. Cordeiro was an All-Mountain West selection in his last two seasons at San Jose State, finishing his college career with 12,191 passing yards, 1,620 rushing yards and 113 total touchdowns.
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Duggan in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he hopped from practice squad to active roster throughout the season. Duggan was a star at TCU and finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in his last season with the Horned Frogs in 2022. He threw for 9,618 yards and rushed for another 1,856 yards, scoring 101 touchdowns in four seasons.
Birmingham Stallions
- DT Carlos Davis
- RB Demetric Felton
- WR Cade Johnson
Davis is the biggest name on this list. He returns to the Stallions for his second season after being named to the All-UFL team last season. Davis led Birmingham in sacks in 2024 with seven.
Felton is most known for his time with the Cleveland Browns in 2021 and 2022 as a pass-catching running back and return specialist. His career NFL stats include 189 receiving yards and two touchdowns, 39 punt returns for 269 yards and 10 kickoff returns for 183 yards in 24 games.
Johnson appeared in three regular-season games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, making two receptions for 21 yards on four targets. At South Dakota State, he was an AP First Team All-American in 2019, and he owns school records for touchdown catches in a season with 17 and single-season kickoff yards with 839.
Memphis Showboats
WR Jacob Warren
Warren was previously a tight end for the New England Patriots before signing with Memphis. In 54 games at Tennessee, he caught 53 passes for 607 yards and eight touchdowns.
D.C. Defenders
DE Fadol Brown
Brown is back with D.C. after the team cut him during training camp before the 2024 season. He made 2.5 sacks with the Defenders in the 2023 XFL season. Brown also has 20 career tackles with the then-Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
