UFL Treats Five Players with Contracts on Halloween
There were no tricks from the UFL on Halloween, which instead treated five UFL players to contracts on Thursday.
Four of the players played in the UFL last season with one new addition heading to the San Antonio Brahmas. Five teams each signed one player to their rosters ahead of training camp.
Here's a look at each team's signings:
D.C. Defenders
C Lamont Gaillard
Gaillard was primarily the backup center for the Defenders last season but stepped in at times as one of the starting guards. He played in NFL regular-season games in 2020 for the Arizona Cardinals and started in two of his 13 appearances.
Houston Roughnecks
WR Justin Hall
The last key piece to the 2024 offense returns for Houston with Justin Hall. Hall was tied for first in the UFL in receptions (56), third in yards (603) and caught three touchdowns in 10 games for the Roughnecks. He was an All-USFL team selection in 2023 after 513 yards and four touchdowns with the Houston Gamblers. Hall played in the preseason with the Minnesota Vikings prior to his return.
Michigan Panthers
LB Javin White
It's the second straight day the Michigan Panthers got one of their top defensive players back for 2025. Javin White was third on the team with 40 tackles, also racking up three tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass breakup. White spent the preseason with the Chicago Bears.
San Antonio Brahmas
RB Jashaun Corbin
Corbin joins spring football for the first time after he spent time in the NFL with the New York Giants. Last year, he made three catches for 12 yards and rushed once for one yard in six games. He also spent time with the Carolina Panthers in 2023 on their practice squad.
St. Louis Battlehawks
LB Chris Garrett
One of the best special teamers in the UFL is back as Garrett rejoins the Battlehawks after playing for the Arizona Cardinals in preseason. Garrett won the UFL Special Teams Player of the Year award after making two blocks in the regular season. He also spent time with the Houston Gamblers in the USFL.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.