UFL, VP of Communications Jeffrey Altstadter Mutually Part Ways
Change is constant when it comes to spring football, and the UFL saw a hefty dose of it on Monday.
A source informed SI.com that the vice president of communications Jeffrey Altstadter and the league have mutually parted ways with each other. No replacement has been announced.
Altstadter was hired as the vice president of communications for the XFL back in the summer of 2022, and he held the position through the XFL-USFL merger that birthed the UFL. He also spent time with PointsBet, the United States Golf Association and the New Jersey Devils.
This is one of the first big moves of the offseason for the UFL. It’s not known whether more changes are on the horizon.
It is still unknown what, if any, changes we will see with the head coaches as they are currently not under contract with the UFL. The Houston Roughnecks brought in Will Lewis to be the team's new general manager last month.
This past weekend, the league held player showcases in St. Louis and D.C. Next on the offseason calendar is the UFL College Draft on Wednesday.
