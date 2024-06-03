Who Starred in UFL Week 10? Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
UFL fans have finally seen the end of the light as the 2024 regular season has come to a close. Saturday featured playoff previews with both ending in missed field goals. Sunday showed the best individual performances from the teams who were out of the playoffs.
Here is the top offensive, defensive and special teams players of the last regular season week in the UFL.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
1. Offensive Player of the Week: Arlington Renegades QB Luis Perez
If this was the final spring football game fans see from Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez, it was a roller coaster but good way to end it. Granted, it was not the smoothest performance as he threw two interceptions, but still finished with 215 yards and three touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 126.9. While the Renegades finished the season with a 3-7 record after beating the Defenders 32-31, Perez was the main reason they won all three games and remained close in the other losses. The Offensive Player of the Week award is a tip to the cap to a man who has had a positive impact on spring football since 2019.
2. Defensive Player of the Week: Houston Roughnecks S Markel Roby
Despite a losing effort, Houston Roughnecks safety Markel Roby had an overall solid game in the secondary as Memphis was held to just 152 yards. Roby finished with five tackles, one sack, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one interception that was a pick-six taken back by a penalty in the 19-12 loss to the Showboats. The season was not how the Roughnecks would not like to go, but they were competitive at the end of the year and Roby showed NFL teams he will still play at a high level regardless of the record.
3. Special Teams Player of the Week: D.C. Defenders WR/Returner Chris Rowland
Overall, the best player of the weekend came from the D.C. Defenders side with wide receiver and returner Chris Rowland showing his explosiveness and playmaking abilities. Rowland had 316 all-purpose yards that includes an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. If there was one player that made a statement to the NFL about making the league, Rowland was that man.
