UFL Week 8 Transactions: Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas Make Cuts
Injuries have caused UFL teams to adjust their rosters throughout the season. With the dust starting to settle on that front, championship contenders are in win-now mode are making moves needed for a late-season push.
On Monday, the Michigan Panthers waived wide receivers John Hightower and Gavin Holmes. The San Antonio Brahmas released offensive tackle John Yarbrough.
Hightower has only played in two games this season, making one catch for 15 yards as he has been out dealing with an ankle injury. Holmes has not recorded. Michigan placed wide receiver Devin Ross on the inactive list as he was on injured reserve. It is a first step in his return after playing just two games.
San Antonio has also been dealing with injuries with the offensive line with three players being placed on injured reserve the first five weeks of the year. Yarbrough was brought in to help with depth and hasn’t played this season. The good news is starting center Alex Mollette was moved to the inactive list after being on the injured reserve list.
In other UFL news, the St. Louis Battlehawks moved linebacker Mike Rose to the inactive roster and have moved fellow linebacker Drew Lewis to the active roster. Rose has been dealing with an ankle injury.
The Michigan Panthers open the UFL weekend against the Memphis Showboats.
