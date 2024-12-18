UFL Welcomes Pair of New Players on Tuesday
The transaction wire is starting to pick up heat after a quiet end to last week with the addition of two more players.
On Tuesday, the Memphis Showboats signed inside linebacker Jackson Mitchell and the San Antonio Brahmas brought on long snapper Dalton Godfrey.
Mitchell was most recently in training camp with the Carolina Panthers before the team cut him. He started games in all four years in college with the UConn Huskies, racking up 438 tackles 25 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 10 pass deflections, six forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and three interceptions in 47 games. Mitchell left the school as a 2022 Butkus Award semifinalist and a 2022 New England Football Writers University Division All-New England Team selection.
Godfrey was a long-time long snapper for South Dakota in career. He was named to the Phil Steele FCS All-American and CoSIDA Academic All-American Teams and was a first-team all-MVFC long snapper, first-team MVFC All-Academic team honoree, MVFC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award winner and MVFC honor roll member in his 2021 season.
Memphis needed depth at linebackers as the team was reshaping its roster with a new general manager and head coach leading the team. The Brahmas needed to replace their old long snapper Rex Sunahara after he went to the NFL with the Cleveland Browns.
There are still roster spaces that need to be filled around the UFL, so more signings are expected to come before training camp happens in February.
