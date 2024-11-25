United Football League Kicks Off Expansion Process
The United Football League has officially initiated its team expansion process. The league is now welcoming proposals from potential markets interested in spring pro football.
The UFL is currently comprised of eight teams: the Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks and D.C. Defenders.
The expansion process for the UFL is already in progress, though a specific timeline has not been established. The internal objective is to introduce two new teams in 2026, with one team joining each of the USFL and XFL conferences. The long-term aim is to reach a total of 12 teams by 2027.
UFL on SI has learned that the markets excluded from the XFL and USFL merger are being considered for revival. The UFL maintains copyrights and brands for teams that participated in the XFL in 2023 and the USFL in 2022 and 2023. There are several other legacy brands from the USFL from four decades ago that are possibilities for expansion.
“As the UFL lays the groundwork for future growth, we’re excited to begin exploring new markets for expansion, where spring football can not only live, but thrive. These expansion efforts validate our vision and early success, demonstrating how spring football resonates with fans and reinforcing our commitment to broadening its reach. With the strength and structure of our ownership group, along with our media partners, we are well-positioned for the long haul and look forward to identifying communities that have the potential, and desire, to host a UFL team.”- UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon
In its quest to pinpoint the most robust markets for its expansion goals, the UFL will consider multiple key factors in choosing new cities. They will include fan enthusiasm, established sports culture, geographic location, population size and the availability of venues and infrastructure.
The 2025 UFL season will kick off on March 28, 2025, with a 10-week regular-season schedule followed by two conference championship games and the UFL Championship Game on June 14, 2025, which all air primetime on ABC. The league's joint owners and partners are Disney, FOX Sports, RedBird Capital Partners, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia.
