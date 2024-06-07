USFL Conference Championship Game Preview: Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions
The UFL successfully completed 10 weeks of regular-season play, concluding with two conference championship games and the all-important UFL title. Saturday will feature the first playoff game with the USFL Conference Title on the line as the Michigan Panthers (7-3) and the Birmingham Stallions (9-1) face each other.
Michigan enters the game with the best record the franchise has had since the reboot of the USFL in 2022. Despite key injuries to top players, including running back Wes Hills and linebacker Frank Ginda, the Panthers have found ways to win games with a strong running game and solid defensive play. The two-quarterback system has worked for the team all season as they have used four different quarterbacks in the lineup.
Birmingham dominated through most of the regular season, finishing with a 9-1 overall record. The past four weeks have been challenging for the Stallions with the loss of their defensive coordinator John Chavis, a series of close wins, their first loss to the San Antonio Brahmas and a lack of consistency on both sides of the ball. Despite all that, quarterback Adrian Martinez continued to play at a high level, putting himself in the thick of the MVP conversation.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Stallions -5, O/U 43
Date/Location: Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama
Kickoff Time: 3:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Sunny, 86 degrees
TV/Streaming: ABC, ESPN+
Injury Report/Inactives
The Panthers will be without one of their starting offensive linemen in Ryan Pope, who showed up on the inactive list. Their return specialist and wide receiver Terry Wright is also out of the game.
Larry Rountree III, one of the Stallions' top running backs, is inactive as he deals with an ankle injury. They will also be without one of their starting cornerbacks in Mark Gilbert, who was added to the inactive list on Thursday.
Roster Lineup Updates
Danny Etling will be starting at quarterback for Michigan, with Brian Lewerke listed as the backup. Matthew Colburn returns at running back after missing a couple of games, but Nate McCrary will get the start in the backfield. Another key return is leading pass catcher Marcus Simms, who’s back in the starting lineup.
Birmingham gets its top rusher back as well, with Ricky Person Jr. returning after missing last week. T.J. Carter has been starting at safety, but he is inactive this week, leaving Kenny Robinson Jr. to hop in at free safety.
Keys to Victory
With Colburn back, the Panthers want to pound the football on the ground, so McCrary and Colburn should be getting a good load of carries. It’ll be interesting to see if Etling and Lewerke will split reps at quarterback or if Etling takes more of the snaps. Michigan’s defense has the blueprint to slow down the Stallions defense, so it’s important to pressure Martinez and keep a spy on him, so he doesn’t get loose.
Creativity on offense will be key as Birmingham needs to get Martinez out running the ball as well as rolling out of the pocket to make a play. The offensive line needs to improve for the Stallions as Martinez has been under a lot of heat over the last few games. Birmingham’s defense has been adjusting to life without Chavis coaching, so doing the small things is the key to victory.
Prediction
The last two meetings between the two teams have been one-possession games won by Birmingham where the Stallions offense struggled to be consistent comparatively. Michigan has been knocking on the door to pulling off an upset. With the Stallions not looking as impressive in the last four weeks, this could be the time for the Panthers to pounce and shock the spring football world.
Michigan Panthers 23, Birmingham Stallions 21
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
