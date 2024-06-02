Watch Chris Rowland Go 84 Yards for UFL's First Kickoff Return Touchdown!
The HBCU star, who broke Jerry Rice's record for catches in a season (104), followed up a 55-yard return by taking the next one to the house.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Defenders receiver Chris Rowland entered Week 9 as the league's leader in all-purpose yards with 1,341. The former Tennessee State legend had one more chance to make some noise this year, and he made the most of it.
UFL fans have been waiting all season, 38 games to be exact, for a kickoff or punt return for a touchdown. Rowland nearly pulled it off early in the matchup with the Arlington Renegades, taking one 55 yards before he was stopped.
He wasn't going to be denied on his next opportunity.
