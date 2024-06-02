Arlington at D.C.: Renegades End Season on High Note with Win Over Rival Defenders
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Not much was on the line in the season finale for the Arlington Renegades and D.C. Defenders, both of whom were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago. For the players, however, the matchup at Audi Field between XFL rivals provided one last opportunity to get some updated tape for their resumes as they try to earn a shot in the NFL.
Ultimately, the Renegades came out on top of a hard-fought battle, improving to 3-7 with the 32-31 comeback victory and winning three of their final four games after an 0-6 start to the season.
Now, some shout-outs for the guys who left it all on the field on Sunday to make their case for a chance with an NFL squad.
1. Chris Rowland
The HBCU legend saved his best for last, amassing an absurd 316 all-purpose yards that included the first-ever kickoff or punt return for a touchdown in UFL history. In addition to 274 yards on eight kickoff returns and 15 yards on a punt return, Rowland also hauled in all three of his targets for another 27 yards.
2. Tyler Vaughns
There were large chunks of the game where it seemed like Vaughns was single-handedly keeping Arlington in it. The USC product from La Puente, California finished with 84 yards on five receptions, two of which ended in the end zone. His second touchdown reception was set up by his own 27-yard catch on the previous play, and he ran in the ensuing two-point run as well.
3. Luis Perez
The spring football veteran was far from perfect on Sunday, throwing picks in the first and fourth frames. Still, he got the job done, finding Vaughns for a pair of touchdowns and connecting with Deontay Burnett for the game-tying score (De’Veon Smith ran in the go-ahead one-point conversion). It’s been a rocky season for the Renegades, but Perez was solid throughout, and especially through their strong finish to their inaugural season in the UFL.
