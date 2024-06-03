Houston at Memphis: Showboats Bookend Disappointing Season with Wins Over Roughnecks
MEMPHIS, TN — The Showboats ended their season the way it began: with a win against the Roughnecks. Memphis lost eight games in between, but never trailed in its season finale against Houston, earning the first pick in the next UFL draft with the 19-12 victory.
The Roughnecks knotted it up with a 39-yarder from J.J. Molson early in the final frame, but Darius Victor found the end zone on the Showboats’ next drive and the Memphis defense sealed the win.
Now, three necessary shout-outs to guys who made the most of one last opportunity to make some noise.
1. Darius Victor
The USFL’s 2022 Offensive Player of the Year put together a show on a day when offense was hard to come by for Memphis. He led all rushers with 54 yards on 10 carries, also hauling in a pair of passes for nine yards, and was responsible for both Showboats touchdowns.
2. Markel Roby
Safety Markel Roby finishes the regular season tied for the most interceptions in the league (3) following his wild third-quarter pick. Additionally, he registered five tackles (two solo), a sack, a pass break-up and a forced fumble on Sunday..
3. Jordan Ferguson
Outside linebacker Jordan Ferguson showed up all over the stat sheet for Memphis, contributing seven total tackles (four solo), a sack and two tackles for a loss.
You can find Kacy Sager on X (Twitter) at @THESagerbomb.
