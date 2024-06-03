UFL

Houston at Memphis: Showboats Bookend Disappointing Season with Wins Over Roughnecks

The Roughnecks and Showboats closed out the UFL's first-ever regular season with a defensive showdown in Memphis.

Kacy Sager

Mar 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Memphis Showboats wide receiver Daewood Davis (2) runs out of bounds in the fourth quarter in a game against the Houston Roughnecks at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-USA TODAY Sports
MEMPHIS, TN — The Showboats ended their season the way it began: with a win against the Roughnecks. Memphis lost eight games in between, but never trailed in its season finale against Houston, earning the first pick in the next UFL draft with the 19-12 victory.

The Roughnecks knotted it up with a 39-yarder from J.J. Molson early in the final frame, but Darius Victor found the end zone on the Showboats’ next drive and the Memphis defense sealed the win.

Now, three necessary shout-outs to guys who made the most of one last opportunity to make some noise.

1. Darius Victor

The USFL’s 2022 Offensive Player of the Year put together a show on a day when offense was hard to come by for Memphis. He led all rushers with 54 yards on 10 carries, also hauling in a pair of passes for nine yards, and was responsible for both Showboats touchdowns.

2. Markel Roby

Safety Markel Roby finishes the regular season tied for the most interceptions in the league (3) following his wild third-quarter pick. Additionally, he registered five tackles (two solo), a sack, a pass break-up and a forced fumble on Sunday..

3. Jordan Ferguson


Outside linebacker Jordan Ferguson showed up all over the stat sheet for Memphis, contributing seven total tackles (four solo), a sack and two tackles for a loss.


