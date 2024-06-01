Michigan at Birmingham: Stallions Storm Back to Steal Top Seed From Penalty-Prone Panthers
BIRMINGHAM, AL — The Stallions struggled mightily through much of their regular-season finale against visiting Michigan, trailing by double digits before pulling off the 20-19 comeback win, aided by a plethora of Panthers penalties and a rare miss by Jake Bates.
Adrian Martinez found Jace Sternberger in the fourth for the go-ahead touchdown — the MVP frontrunner’s lone score of the day — before Bates’ potential game-winner from 53 yards out went wide right. CJ Marable provided Birmingham’s first two touchdowns.
Michigan seemed poised to take this one after a four-sack opening-half performance by the Panthers defense and another strong showing by Siaosi Mariner in place of the injured Marcus Simms. The Panthers couldn’t get out of their own way in the second half, however, and will travel to Birmingham next week as the two-seed.
Now, three times penalties killed the Panthers.
1. The Stallions’ opening drive of the second half:
Facing third-and-9, Martinez underthrew Amari Rodgers and baited Bryce Torneden into a Defensive Pass Interference penalty that extended the drive, allowing for Marable’s 20-yard score three plays later.
2. The Panthers’ last drive of the third quarter:
The 13-play drive that ended in a Bates 44-yard field goal early in the fourth previously saw Michigan line up at the Birmingham 4-yard line on first-and-goal. The Panthers offense was penalized four times on the possession, negating Mariner’s touchdown and nearly pushing Michigan out of Bates’ range.
3. The Stallions’ final drive:
As if Birmingham didn’t have enough momentum in its corner already, a flag for too many men on the field gave the Stallions first-and-5 from the Michigan 10-yard line. Martinez connected with Sternberger for the tying touchdown moments later before finding Marcus Baugh for the one-point conversion.
You can find Kacy Sager on X (Twitter) at @THESagerbomb.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.