Michigan at D.C.: Panthers Close in on Playoff Berth, Defenders Lose More than Game
WASHINGTON, DC — The Michigan Panthers (5-2) all but wrapped up a playoff berth — and all but ended the Defenders’ shot at one — with a gritty 22-9 victory over D.C. (3-4) at Audi Field on Sunday.
In a do-or-die matchup at home, D.C. didn’t, giving up two first-quarter scores to a potent Panthers ground attack and mustering very little offense of its own, save for a 70-yard touchdown on a short completion from Jordan Ta’amu to Ty Scott.
The Defenders never sniffed the end zone again, adding just three more points in the final frame on a Jalan McClendon-led drive after Ta’amu (concussion) and Deondre Francois (lower leg) left the game with injuries.
Meanwhile, kicking phenom Jake Bates added a trio of field goals to keep momentum on Michigan’s side through a low-scoring final three quarters.
Now, three necessary shout-outs following Michigan’s win.
Colburn and Hills
The Panthers entered Week 7 averaging 108 rushing yards per game. They put up a season-high 187 yards on the ground against Gregg Williams’ defense. Hills’ first-quarter touchdown was his fifth in three games, and Colburn nearly doubled his season total in rushing yards with 137 on 10 attempts.
Their early production took a lot of pressure off of Brian Lewerke (5-of-13, 37 yards) and Bryce Perkins (11-of-13, 116 yards), who both saw time at quarterback with Danny Etling nursing a hand injury.
Bates (Shocker, I know)
The Panthers offense slowed down after two early touchdowns, but Bates kept his team comfortably in front with his leg. He has now connected on 15 of 17 field goal attempts this season after a perfect 3-3 performance on Sunday.
It was his first time kicking field goals on natural grass, by the way.
Breeland Speaks
The former Kansas City Chief is making quite the case for his return to the NFL. His monster sack of Ta’amu in the third quarter sent X/Twitter into a frenzy and added to his season total of six, which is good for second-best in the league.
Defenders coach Reggie Barlow challenged a lack of a penalty on Speaks on the sack, but Dean Blandino determined the tackle was clean.
