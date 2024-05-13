UFL

Week 7 UFL 2024 Power Rankings

Week 7 in the UFL saw another team punch its ticket to the postseason, but the headliner was arguably the best game spring football has seen in the past three years.

Mike Mitchell

We now have 70% of the UFL regular season in the books. Week 7 in the merged USFL-XFL league saw three teams eliminated from playoff contention. As a result, the "who" has been settled on the USFL side for the postseason. It's just a question of where the conference championship game will take place. In the XFL, it's a three-team race for the final two spots.

Let's delve into how all eight UFL teams stack up with only three weeks remaining in the regular season.

