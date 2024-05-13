Week 7 UFL 2024 Power Rankings
Week 7 in the UFL saw another team punch its ticket to the postseason, but the headliner was arguably the best game spring football has seen in the past three years.
#1: Birmingham Stallions (7-0, 30-26 home win over St. Louis)
If there were any foolish doubters of Birmingham remaining, they have now surely been erased.
The Stallions are the best team in Spring Pro Football. They proved it again in a thrilling back-and-forth battle with St. Louis.
Skip Holtz's squad is on an amazing run, losing only three games in three years. They've now won 14 straight.
Although it seems like a foregone conclusion, the Stallions haven't clinched a home game in the USFL conference championship yet. But they could wrap that up in Week 8 this Saturday, depending on what Michigan (their postseason opponent) does against Memphis before Birmingham welcomes Houston to Protective Stadium.
