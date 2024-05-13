Week 7 UFL 2024 Power Rankings
#2: St. Louis Battlehawks (5-2, 30-26 road loss at Birmingham)
The Battlehawks were looking to lay claim to being the UFL's best team but fell short in an ultra-competitive game against the Stallions in Birmingham. They'll have to get to the league championship game in St. Louis to get another crack at greatness.
The homecoming for A.J. McCarron in Alabama didn't have a happy ending. It nearly turned into a disaster when it appeared that the former national championship quarterback potentially broke his ankle late in the game. Any long-term injury to McCarron would kill St. Louis's hopes of making a run to a UFL title. He finished the game but was hobbling at the end.
Anthony Becht's team is now tied atop the XFL conference with San Antonio. The Battlehawks are coming home this Sunday afternoon to face a desperate Defenders team. St. Louis can clinch a playoff berth if it can beat D.C. in the Dome.