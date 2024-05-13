Week 7 UFL 2024 Power Rankings
#3: Michigan Panthers (5-2, 22-9 road win at D.C.)
The Michigan Panthers are headed back to the postseason after dominating the Defenders in D.C.
Mike Nolan's team was down to Options C and D at quarterback, and they were also missing USFL Defensive Player of the Year Frank Ginda. But it didn't matter. The Panthers roughed up the Defenders at the line of scrimmage.
Michigan ran roughshod for nearly 200 yards on the ground against D.C., but it was the promising debut of quarterback Bryce Perkins that stood out. The Virginia star and former Los Angeles Ram completed 11 of 13 passes in a timeshare role with Brian Lewerke. It will be interesting to see if Perkins can elevate his play further to take command at quarterback fully.
Michigan's entire season now boils down to its inevitable playoff opponent, Birmingham. But first, the Panthers head back to Ford Field in Week 8 to face Memphis in what they hope is not their last home game this season.