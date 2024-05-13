Week 7 UFL 2024 Power Rankings
#4: San Antonio Brahmas (5-2, 15-12 road win at Houston)
For the second time this season, the Brahmas found a way to win a game on the road after playing poorly for nearly four quarters. They did it with an improbable come-from-behind victory in Memphis and found a way to win down by nine late, thanks to some boneheaded plays and decisions from Houston.
A win is a win, but San Antonio must get better play at quarterback if they are going to make the playoffs and then challenge for a championship. Quinten Dormady was benched on Sunday in favor of veteran Kevin Hogan, who did a workman-like job leading the team off the bench, with his game-tying three-point pass to Cody Latimer being the highlight.
One has to wonder if the controversial but talented rookie Jayden De Laura will eventually get his shot to lead A.J. Smith's attack. Wade Phillips's defense, which leads the league in sacks, has held up their end of the bargain. The offense has not in recent weeks.
At 5-2, San Antonio is in a favorable position to make the postseason and maybe even surpass St. Louis and net a home game in the XFL conference championship. But for the Brahmas to get into that conversation, they must take care of business this week at home against Arlington. A San Antonio win and a D.C. loss will clinch them a playoff spot.