Week 7 UFL 2024 Power Rankings
#5: D.C. Defenders (3-4, 22-9 home loss to Michigan)
Simply put, D.C. is not as good as it was last season. It's been a rough year for Reggie Barlow, Gregg Williams, GM Von Hutchins and the entire Defenders staff. They've failed the team in roster construction and coaching.
A year after being the best team rushing the football, they are the worst. The same could be said about their rush defense. A week ago, they allowed 200 rushing yards against the Brahmas. They nearly did the same thing against Michigan.
Despite their struggles and deficiencies in all phases, the Defenders are still alive for a playoff berth, albeit as a long shot. They'll need a lot of help to get there but must help themselves first. D.C. faces a do-or-die situation in St. Louis this Sunday.