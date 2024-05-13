Week 7 UFL 2024 Power Rankings
Week 7 in the UFL saw another team punch its ticket to the postseason, but the headliner was arguably the best game spring football has seen in the past three years.
#6: Arlington Renegades (1-6, 47-23 home win over Memphis)
It took seven weeks and a visit from Memphis, but Arlington finally got its first win of the season. It was impressive at that, especially on offense, regardless of opponent. Unfortunately, it's too little too late, as the unlikely league champs a year ago today were eliminated from postseason contention.
The Renegades are relegated to spoiler mode for the next three weeks. They finish the year with three straight conference opponents looking to make the playoffs, starting with a trip to San Antonio.
