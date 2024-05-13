Week 7 UFL 2024 Power Rankings
Week 7 in the UFL saw another team punch its ticket to the postseason, but the headliner was arguably the best game spring football has seen in the past three years.
#7: Houston Roughnecks (1-6, 15-12 home loss to San Antonio)
Poor game management and untimely mistakes by players in critical moments have become a weekly theme for Houston. C.J. Johnson's team has found ways to lose games in that fashion all season.
Against San Antonio with a nine-point lead late, it was mismanagement of the clock, combined with a facemask penalty at the goal line and a fumbled kick return that combined for the Roughnecks' latest meltdown.
Houston has perfected the art of how to lose a game. They'll meet the team that knows nothing but winning in Week 8, Birmingham.
