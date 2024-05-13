Week 7 UFL 2024 Power Rankings
Week 7 in the UFL saw another team punch its ticket to the postseason, but the headliner was arguably the best game spring football has seen in the past three years.
#8: Memphis Showboats (1-6, 47-23 road loss at Arlington)
It's now six straight losses for John DeFilippo's Showboats. Considering the number of standout players on its roster, no team in the UFL has been a bigger disappointment than Memphis.
At this point, they're not even competitive. They've been outscored 218-130. Based on the team's lack of competitiveness, you have to wonder if wholesale changes will be made to Memphis once the UFL season concludes.
Before we get to that point, Memphis plays its final road game of the year in Michigan on Saturday. Will the Showboats bother to show up?
