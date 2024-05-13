Who Starred in Week 7? UFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
It was a wild, unbalanced Week 7 to the 2024 UFL season with top offensive performances to defensive struggles. Fans saw the Arlington Renegades win their first game in style with a league-high 47 points. They also witnessed a defensive battle in Houston ending with a game-winning field goal by the San Antonio Brahmas beating the Houston Roughnecks. Who were the stars of this weekend?
Here is the top offensive, defensive, and special team players for Week 7 of the 2024 UFL season.
SI FanNation’s Players of the Week
1. Offensive Player of the Week: Birmingham Stallions QB Adrian Martinez
Many were questioning the reality of Adrian Martinez’s thrilling performances after beating up on weaker teams throughout the season in his starts. The silence of those doubters can be heard around the UFL after throwing for 230 and three touchdowns and leading the Birmingham Stallions in rushing with 60 yards in the team’s 30-26 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks. It’s time to place Martinez as the favorite to win the league’s MVP after his performance against one of the top teams in the league.
2. Defensive Player of the Week: St. Louis Battlehawks LB Willie Harvey
What a shame it was to see linebacker Willie Harvey be on the losing side of the game of the year in the UFL, but the Battlehawks defender had himself a stellar game. Harvey finished with 10 total tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. He had the challenge of containing Martinez and did his best in the losing effort.
3. Special Teams Player of the Week: Houston Roughnecks K J.J. Molson
The Houston Roughnecks’ offense has hurt this team for most of the season, but they can count their blessings they had kicker J.J. Molson to keep them competitive against the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday. Molson nailed four field goals including a 62-yarder in the third quarter scoring all 12 of the Houston points. While the team ultimately lost to the Brahmas on a last-second field goal 15-12, the Roughnecks would not have been in that game without Molson carrying the team throughout the contest.
