Week 7 UFL Transactions: Four Signings, Two Placed on IR
Week 7 for the UFL started with multiple teams making cuts and signings going into the last four games of the regular season. The league saw four players get signed by three different teams and two current players being placed on the injured reserve list on Tuesday.
Here are the following moves made Tuesday:
- Birmingham Stallions – T.J. Carter, S, Signed
- Houston Roughnecks – Isaiah Battle, T, Signed
- Houston Roughnecks – Brian Hightower, WR, Signed
- San Antonio Brahmas – Zach Morton, OLB, Signed
- San Antonio Brahmas – Zach McCloud, OLB, Placed on Injured Reserve
- Memphis Showboats – Jeff McCulloch, OLB, Placed on Injured Reserve
Carter was part of the training camp cuts for the Birmingham Stallions before the season. He played 10 games with the team last year, racking up 31 tackles.
Battle was waived from the Roughnecks back in February.He started four games at tackle for the New Jersey Generals last season. In 2015, he was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams.
Hightower's college career includes stints with the Miami Hurricanes and Illinois Fighting Illini until finished with the California Golden Bears last season. He registered 10 receptions for 101 yards in 10 games in 2023.
Morton was in the NFL during training camp with the Detroit Lions last year. In two seasons at Akron, he made 58 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and one touchdown.
McCloud has played in two games this season for the Brahmas, making four tackles, one tackle for loss and two sacks. He played for two years in the NFL with three teams making 13 tackles and three sacks during the preseason.
McCulloch also appeared in two games playing for the Showboats, making three tackles and one tackle for loss. He was in the USFL the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Bandits and Memphis racking up 28 tackles and four sacks.
The Showboats and Arlington Renegades open up Week 7 on Saturday.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
