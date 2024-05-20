Arlington at San Antonio: Brahmas Withstand Renegades Rally to Secure Final Playoff Spot
SAN ANTONIO, TX — Wade Philips’ Brahmas continue to be plagued by inconsistency, first storming out to a 20-3 lead over visiting Arlington, then holding on through the Renegades’ second-half rally to clinch a playoff berth with a narrow 20-15 victory.
After being outgained by a margin of 310 total yards to 94 in the first two quarters, Arlington flipped a switch in the second half, putting together a 15-0 scoring run.
The Renegades had a chance to take the lead in the game's final minute with the league’s make-it-take-it alternative kickoff, but Prince Emili sacked quarterback Luis Perez to kill the comeback and seal the win for San Antonio.
Brahmas quarterback Quinten Dormady threw for 250 yards in the first half, finding Anthony McFarland for a pair of touchdowns to go with two Ryan Santoso field goals. Dormady was 17-of-25 overall.
Both McFarland and Cody Latimer finished with triple-digit receiving yards, with 113 of McFarland’s 118 yards coming after the catch.
Now, three numbers that could be a problem for the Brahmas as they try to bring the XFL Conference Championship Game to San Antonio.
Two Missed Field Goals
Santoso was 10-of-11 on field goal attempts heading into Week 8, but he missed from 48 and 38 yards out in the second half on Sunday. It’s probably nothing, but the margin of error will be significantly smaller against Birmingham and St. Louis.
0-3 in the Red Zone
The Brahmas have had a 58% success rate in the red zone this season but went 0-3 against Arlington in Week 8. Santoso’s two field goals in the first half were consolation prizes, capping drives of 11 and 12 plays that seemed poised to conclude in the end zone.
2.6 Yards Per Rush
San Antonio averaged 4.3 yards per rush through the first seven games, good for third in the league. The Brahmas struggled on the ground against Arlington, gaining just 2.6 yards per attempt. That number was almost three times higher (7.4 yards) when the teams faced each other three weeks ago.
It mattered less in the first half when Dormady & Co. were getting it done through the air, but a little more productivity on the ground would have made it a lot harder for Arlington to gain so much momentum in the second half.
