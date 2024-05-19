Memphis at Michigan: Panthers Fend Off Showboats for 4th-Straight Win
DETROIT — Mike Nolan’s Panthers (6-2) continue to look better each week, this time putting together a 24-18 victory at Ford Field over the Memphis Showboats (1-7) with a balanced offense, clutch defense and a game-sealing QB sneak from Bryce Perkins.
Michigan never trailed, utilizing a dual-quarterback attack as it built an 18-6 first-half edge. Brian Lewerke, who alternated series with Perkins throughout the matchup, hit Cole Hikutini for a 21-yard touchdown for the opening score.
Showboats quarterback Case Cookus connected with Daewood Davis on the next play for a 65-yard TD, but Matthew Colburn II reclaimed the lead for the Panthers with a 1-yard run after DPI on Anthony Butler extended Michigan’s next drive.
Nate Brooks picked off Cookus late in the opening frame as both defenses locked in, each forcing three straight punts from the other side. The Panthers tacked on another touchdown with 0:44 on the clock — a 50-yard connection from Perkins to Devin Gray — and Memphis added a 55-yarder from Matt Coghlin for an 18-9 score at the break.
The Showboats further cut into Michigan’s lead with a 14-yard touchdown strike from backup QB — and former Panthers starter — Josh Love to Davis to start the second half before kicking phenom Jake Bates had a rare miss from 51 yards for a fruitless nine-play Michigan drive.
Memphis seemed poised to take the lead in the fourth, but settled for a game-tying 37-yarder from Coghlin after Garrett Marino batted down Love’s third-down pass. Colburn then found the end zone again for the game’s final points.
The Showboats punted with 3:51 to go, and Perkins’s QB sneak on fourth-and-1 sealed the win.
Now, three things to watch for going forward following the Panthers' Week 8 win.
Perkins vs Lewerke
The two quarterbacks alternated possessions until the very end, when Nolan turned to Perkins for back-to-back drives. Both played well with future FOX analyst Tom Brady in attendance; Perkins finished 7-of-9 for 106 yards and a touchdown to go with nine carries and 55 rushing yards, and Lewerke contributed 82 yards and a score on 6-of-11 passing and three touches for 13 yards on the ground.
Perkins likely has the edge going into Week 9, but I assume we’ll see more of Lewerke as well, as Michigan appears plenty capable of winning with either guy.
Wes Hills
The running back had to be helped off the field on the opening drive and watched the rest of the game from the sideline on crutches. Colburn has stepped up in a big way the past couple of weeks, but any time missed by Hills would be a huge loss for Michigan.
Win Streak
Michigan can extend its win streak to five games next week at Houston before it gets a crack at Birmingham in Week 10. The Panthers and Stallions are already locked in for a USFL Conference Championship showdown June 8 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.
You can find Kacy Sager on X (Twitter) at @THESagerbomb.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.