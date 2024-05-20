Week 8 UFL 2024 Power Rankings
We now have 80% of the UFL regular season in the books. Week 8 saw the league's final two playoff spots sewn up as the St. Louis Battlehawks and San Antonio Brahmas punched their tickets to the XFL conference championship game. They join the undefeated Birmingham Stallions and Michigan Panthers, which will clash on the USFL side.
Still yet to be determined heading into the final two weeks of the regular season is who will be the one seed in each respective conference. Here's where things could get tricky for the UFL's four postseason squads.
Week 10 presents two conference title game previews as Michigan heads to Birmingham, and San Antonio trots its way to St. Louis. Depending on what transpires in Week 9, one of or both games could mean nothing or everything.
Let's delve into how all eight UFL teams stack up as half the league battles to shift the balance of power in their favor, while the other half finishes out their 2024 campaigns.