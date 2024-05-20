Week 8 UFL 2024 Power Rankings
#1: Birmingham Stallions (8-0, 35-28 home win over Houston)
Make that 15 straight victories for Birmingham. It's the longest active winning streak in pro football. To add to their growing prowess, the now 8-0 Stallions may be on the verge of an undefeated season.
Skip Holtz's squad wasn't perfect at home against Houston, particularly on defense. But once again, Adrian Martinez proved why he should be the UFL MVP. The dynamic dual-threat signal-caller scored five touchdowns and seems destined to be on an NFL team when the UFL season concludes.
The Stallions are in San Antonio on Saturday, where they can render their Week 10 tilt against eventual playoff opponent Michigan to a glorified exhibition game with a victory. However, the idea of finishing an entire season undefeated will entice the spring's best football team.