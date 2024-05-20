Week 8 UFL 2024 Power Rankings
#2: St. Louis Battlehawks (6-2, 26-21 home victory over D.C.)
Ranking #2 through #4 in the UFL is a tricky proposition with three teams at 6-2. There's really no right or wrong answer.
If one chooses to play the who-beat-whom game, it can get confusing. Michigan beat St. Louis at home in Week 1 thanks to last-second herculean heroics by kicker Jake Bates. The Brahmas defeated the Panthers heads up in Week 4. The Battlehawks bested San Antonio the week prior. In three weeks' time, we will find out for sure who the best of this bunch is and was.
The St. Louis Battlehawks are headed to the postseason for the first time in their history after finding a way to edge out rival D.C. without superstar quarterback A.J. McCarron.
Anthony Becht's bunch deserves a ton of credit for finding a way to win without several key players on Sunday. It was a measure of revenge for St. Louis, which a year ago missed the playoffs with a 7-3 record, thanks largely to being swept by then 9-1 D.C. The Battlehawks returned the favor in 2024 and eliminated the Defenders in the process.
The possibility of hosting an XFL conference championship and the UFL title game for St. Louis looms large, but San Antonio can spoil either scenario. The Battlehawks can clinch the one seed in the XFL with a win against Arlington and a loss by the Brahmas to Birmingham on Saturday. It would put the team at ease if St. Louis can avoid a pressure-packed regular-season finale with the Brahmas, and perhaps help them ease McCarron and his hurt ankle back slowly.