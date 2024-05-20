Week 8 UFL 2024 Power Rankings
#3: Michigan Panthers (6-2, 24-18 home win over Memphis)
Mike Nolan's Panthers are starting to peak at the right time. They've won four straight games, and although they had to scratch and claw to beat Memphis, the improved play at quarterback has the team dreaming big.
Michigan has already proven it can win with its run game, defense and special teams this season. But the difference-maker may end up being mid-season pickup Bryce Perkins. Brian Lewerke has held up his end of the bargain in Michigan's two-qb rotation lately. However, the ascent and continued dynamic play of Perkins is what could propel the Panthers to glory.
With an assist from San Antonio this Saturday against Birmingham, Michigan can force the Stallions' hand in Week 10 and try to wrestle the one seed away in the USFL conference — but only if they can hold up their end of the bargain by keeping the momentum going at Houston on Sunday.
However, even if the Panthers win out and see the Stallions uncharacteristically lose their last two games, Michigan can't host the USFL championship due to a scheduling conflict at Ford Field on June 8. The venue has a Wayne County Community College District commencement ceremony booked that day. So in the event, Michigan wins the top USFL seed, they will be designated as the home team at Birmingham's Protective Stadium.