Week 8 UFL 2024 Power Rankings
#4: San Antonio Brahmas (6-2, 20-12 home win versus Arlington)
Wade Phillips and his crew from last year in Houston flipped the script in San Antonio. A year after the Brahmas won three games with Hines Ward in charge, they are headed to the postseason.
Most of the Brahmas' games this season have seen them put together incomplete efforts, even in victory. San Antonio sleepwalked through two wins against Memphis and Houston before rallying late. Versus Michigan, the Brahmas built an early lead, then went into cruise control.
Against Arlington, San Antonio stormed out in front with arguably its best offensive effort of the season, amassing nearly 400 yards and a 20-3 lead at the half. But the Brahmas squandered scoring opportunities in the second half and let the Renegades hang around longer than they should have. It's a pattern of play that could prove costly in the long run.
Nevertheless, the Brahmas are in a great spot in the final stage of the UFL 2024 season. San Antonio has a shot at securing a home game in the XFL conference championship. The catch is that barring some help from Arlington in Week 9, they'll have to beat undefeated Birmingham this weekend before topping the Battlehawks in St. Louis.