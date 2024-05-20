Week 8 UFL 2024 Power Rankings
#5: D.C. Defenders (3-5, 26-21 loss in St. Louis)
In a last ditch effort to salvage a dissapointing season and throw themselves into a playoff race, the Defenders fell short against an undermanned Battlehawks team in St. Louis.
Reggie Barlow's team fought valiantly, at times outplaying St. Louis, but untimely mistakes did D.C. in, a familiar theme for them this season.
Because of key losses before the season, matching what the team accomplished last season was always going to be a challenge for the 2024 version of the Defenders. Still, it was the team's inability to retain the identity they cultivated in 2023 that has D.C. on the outside of the playoffs looking in.
The Defenders head to Memphis next Sunday to face another team that has underwhelmed in 2024.