Week 8 UFL 2024 Power Rankings
After 8 weeks, the UFL playoff field is set. Championship favorites Birmingham and St. Louis are positioned to make a title run, but could upstarts San Antonio and Michigan disrupt the balance of power with two weeks left in the regular season?
#6: Arlington Renegades (1-7, 20-12 road loss to San Antonio)
Arlington got back to its losing ways in 2024, dropping its seventh loss of the season to San Antonio. To their credit, the Renegades were dominated early on by the Brahmas, but somehow found a way to make a game of things late.
All season long, the team's defense and special teams have not been competitive enough. It's a far cry from a year ago when those two units kept the Renegades in games before Luis Perez arrived to salvage the offense.
With Arlington playing out the string, they'll host St. Louis in Week 9. One question rises to the forefront: a year after winning a championship together, could this be the swan song for Bob Stoops and Luis Perez in spring pro football?
