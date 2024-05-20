Week 8 UFL 2024 Power Rankings
#7: Houston Roughnecks (1-7, 35-28 road loss to Birmingham)
Despite its uneven play, questionable game management and overall poor record, Houston has hung tough in games this year against the league's best. The Roughnecks did so against St. Louis a few weeks back, San Antonio last week and against the Stallions this past weekend.
For the first time all season, against a stingy Birmingham defense, the Roughnecks offense put together a solid all-around effort and received a spark from neophyte quarterback Nolan Henderson. The sample size is small but the Delaware standout showed enough to warrant extended playing time and potentially a more advanced role next season.
The question is will this group Roughnecks team look the same next year. Changes could be on the horizon for Houston, which plays its final home game at Rice Stadium against Michigan in Week 9.