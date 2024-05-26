Michigan at Houston: Panthers Overcome 10-Point 4th Quarter Deficit to Defeat Roughnecks
HOUSTON — Facing a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter of their Week 9 matchup with the Roughnecks (1-8), the Michigan Panthers (7-2) got a pair of Bryce Perkins rushing scores to take the lead before the defense sealed the 26-22 win.
Perkins’ go-ahead touchdown run was made possible by a brilliant, game-saving play from Siaosi Mariner, who ripped a would-be interception from the defender’s hands to keep the Panthers drive alive.
Nolan Henderson and the Roughnecks had a chance to reclaim the lead with one last possession, but Breeland Speaks’ third sack of the game brought up third-and-26 for Houston, and Nate Brooks broke up Henderson’s fourth-down pass to end the game.
Now, three necessary shout-outs following Michigan’s thrilling comeback win.
Breeland Speaks
Speaks continued his campaign for Defensive Player of the Year with a dominant performance on Sunday. His three sacks moved him ahead of Birmingham’s Carlos Davis for the most in the league (8.5), and he finished the game with six total tackles, four solo, four tackles for loss, and a pass break-up as well.
Bryce Perkins
Perkins took over for Danny Etling (12-of-18, 110, 1 INT) in the second half and brought the offense to life with a trio of touchdowns, starting with a 4-yard pass for Trey Quinn’s first score of the season.
He completed 12 of 15 passes for 121 yards, also contributing 76 yards on the ground on six carries and a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Siaosi Mariner
Mariner amassed 95 yards on eight receptions, none more important than the one he pried out of Jimmy Moreland’s hands in the fourth quarter.
Michigan still has a shot at the top seed in the USFL Conference after Birmingham's loss on Saturday and will play the Stallions for it in Week 10. Unfortunately for the Panthers, the USFL Conference Championship Game will take place in Birmingham regardless, due to a scheduling conflict at Ford Field.
