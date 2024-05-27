Who Starred in Week 9? UFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
Saturday featured upsets in both UFL contests. Sunday showed star-studded performances from offenses and defenses thanks to teams like the Michigan Panthers.
Here is the top offensive, defensive and special teams players of the week in the UFL.
SI FanNation’s Players of the Week
1. Offensive Player of the Week: Michigan Panthers QB Bryce Perkins
The Houston Roughnecks got off to a strong start in the second thanks to wide receiver Justin Hall’s two touchdowns catches that were worthy of an offensive player of the week award. Unfortunately for him, Michigan Panthers backup quarterback Bryce Perkins showed why he was an NFL quarterback carrying the Panthers to a 26-22 win coming back from 10 points twice. Perkins finished 12 of 15 passing for 121 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing for 76 yards and two additional scores.
2. Defensive Player of the Week: Michigan Panthers DE Breeland Speaks
Perkins wasn’t the only Panther dominating the field on Sunday. Defensive end Breeland Speaks has consistently been one of the best pass rushers in the league, including his time with the USFL. Speaks finished with six tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and one pass breakup. A performance like this makes him an easy candidate for defensive player of the year.
3. Special Teams Player of the Week: San Antonio Brahmas P Brad Wing
If fans have been watching the San Antonio Brahmas over the last two seasons, knowing that punter Brad Wing is one of the best in spring football history is public knowledge. Wing showed off his strong leg once again in San Antonio’s monumental 18-9 upset win over the previously unbeaten Birmingham Stallions with four punts for 214 yards for an average of 53.5 yards per kick. His biggest punt of the season came late in the fourth quarter with a 64-yard boomer that set the Stallions back and gave the defense for San Antonio more space to shut down the 15-game winning streak of Birmingham.
