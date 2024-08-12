Which UFL Coach Will Be Next To Depart?
The expectation is that John DeFilippo won't be the only UFL head coach who will not return to the league.
With the UFL in search mode for the next Memphis Showboats coach. Let's delve into where the rest of the UFL teams stand at head coach and the likelihood of a change at each spot.
Wade Phillips (San Antonio Brahmas)
All UFL head coaches are free from contract, but one. Sources have revealed that Wade Phillips, who was almost not part of the merger, re-upped with the league on a two-year deal when he stepped in to replace Hines Ward in San Antonio. Phillips is under a standardized contract for one more season.
Bob Stoops (Arlington Renegades)
It's no secret that Bob Stoops has been the highest-paid head coach in spring pro football since journeying into this universe in 2018, netting a contract upwards of six figures.
Stoops' journey into the XFL was convenient, as the February-to-early spring window perfectly fit his post-collegiate career. However, the decorated former OU coach's annual salary is about to change significantly, and perhaps a shift in the league's playing calendar could be a combined inconvenience that Big Game Bob is not up for.
Anthony Becht (St. Louis Battlehawks)
Becht is expected to be back in 2025. He and the league want that to happen.
Reggie Barlow (D.C. Defenders)
Barlow turned down opportunities last offseason to join the staff of several Power Five schools. The lure of continuing to be a head coach on the pro level kept him with D.C. for another year. Will the attraction of upward movement on the big college level be too much for Barlow to turn down again?
C.J. Johnson (Houston Roughnecks)
As surprising as it is to many after a 1-9 campaign in 2024, which saw the Roughnecks barely average 6,000 fans per game. Johnson's job security is safe, even as Houston's new general manager Will Lewis continues chopping heads off the team's roster.
Skip Holtz (Birmingham Stallions)
No head coach in the spring football scene is more deserving of a high-profile gig than Holtz. He loves the Stallions job. But after winning three straight championships, the time could be coming soon for Holtz to entertain reentering the college ranks or maybe a journey into the NFL when 2024 ends when prominent job opportunities become available.
Mike Nolan (Michigan Panthers)
The negative connotation of being a retread head coach has probably hindered Nolan's chances of reentry into the NFL. But there's no denying that the 2024 UFL Coach of the Year is worthy of a prominent position in the fall. The questions are whether that will become available and if he still has that desire.
Final Thoughts
Year-to-year turnover in sports is commonplace, but it's even more prevalent in spring pro football where players and coaches use leagues like the UFL as a springboard for career advancement.
Since the relaunch of the USFL and XFL the last few years, there have been team changes every year. So many coaches have come and gone, Jeff Fisher, Larry Fedora, Todd Haley, etc
In a perfect world, whether coaches are under contract or not, the UFL would have all eight coaches in place for 2025 well beforehand. The UFL aims to strengthen its existing markets in Year 2 of the merger. To do so, the league has to prove stability for sustainability.
In a league where player advancement and departure to the NFL is a strong selling point. The one constant needs to be the leader of each team. The UFL's head coaches should be the league's main returning draw for not only prospective players but, ultimately, the fans.
