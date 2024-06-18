UFL

Who Starred in UFL Championship Game? UFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams

The UFL Championship game featured lopsided individual performances as the Birmingham Stallions shut out the San Antonio Brahmas, 25-0.

Anthony Miller

The Birmingham Stallions celebrate after beating the Pittsburgh Maulers for the USFL championship at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Saturday, July 1, 2023.
The Birmingham Stallions celebrate after beating the Pittsburgh Maulers for the USFL championship at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Saturday, July 1, 2023. / Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent /
While it took about 27 minutes for the first score to occur, the Birmingham Stallions dominated the San Antonio Brahmas the whole game, winning 25-0 to capture their third-straight league title.

It was clear the individual performances of Birmingham players made the difference. From the running attack of the Stallions to the defense allowing just 208 total yards, Birmingham imposed its will on San Antonio.

Here are the top performances from the UFL Championship game.

SI.com’s Players of the Week

1. Offensive Player of the Week: Birmingham Stallions QB Adrian Martinez

Nov 5, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

It was not the best passing day for Adrian Martinez, but that was not needed as the Stallions made it known they wanted to run the ball. Martinez played a big role in the running game with 52 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. He also threw for 98 yards and a touchdown to claim the championship game MVP. This is what fans have seen out of the league’s MVP all season: being able to throw the ball while hurting defenses with his feet.

2. Defensive Player of the Week: Birmingham Stallions LB Kyahva Tezino

Birmingham Stallions Alex McGough (2) gets tackled by Pittsburgh Maulers Kyahva Tezino (31) and Vaughn Taylor Jr. (56) during the first half of the USFL Championship game Saturday evening at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, OH.
Birmingham Stallions Alex McGough (2) gets tackled by Pittsburgh Maulers Kyahva Tezino (31) and Vaughn Taylor Jr. (56) during the first half of the USFL Championship game Saturday evening at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, OH. / Michael Longo/For USA Today Network /

Last season in the USFL, Kyahva Tezino was on the losing end of the title game with the Pittsburgh Maulers as he watched the Stallions celebrate the win. This year, he was one of the main seasons they won the game after collecting nine tackles and two forced fumbles. Tezino celebrated his first professional football league title in style, shutting down the Brahmas running game to just 52 yards.

3. Special Teams Player of the Week: Birmingham Stallions Punter Colby Wadman

Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos punter Colby Wadman (6) punts the ball in the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos punter Colby Wadman (6) punts the ball in the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Field position was a constant problem for the Brahmas throughout the game thanks to Stallions punter Colby Wadman pinning them in bad spots. He had four punts for 196 yards for an average of 49 yards per punt. Wadman was able to get one punt inside the 20-yard line, showing that special teams can help win championships.

