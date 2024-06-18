Who Starred in UFL Championship Game? UFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
While it took about 27 minutes for the first score to occur, the Birmingham Stallions dominated the San Antonio Brahmas the whole game, winning 25-0 to capture their third-straight league title.
It was clear the individual performances of Birmingham players made the difference. From the running attack of the Stallions to the defense allowing just 208 total yards, Birmingham imposed its will on San Antonio.
Here are the top performances from the UFL Championship game.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
1. Offensive Player of the Week: Birmingham Stallions QB Adrian Martinez
It was not the best passing day for Adrian Martinez, but that was not needed as the Stallions made it known they wanted to run the ball. Martinez played a big role in the running game with 52 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. He also threw for 98 yards and a touchdown to claim the championship game MVP. This is what fans have seen out of the league’s MVP all season: being able to throw the ball while hurting defenses with his feet.
2. Defensive Player of the Week: Birmingham Stallions LB Kyahva Tezino
Last season in the USFL, Kyahva Tezino was on the losing end of the title game with the Pittsburgh Maulers as he watched the Stallions celebrate the win. This year, he was one of the main seasons they won the game after collecting nine tackles and two forced fumbles. Tezino celebrated his first professional football league title in style, shutting down the Brahmas running game to just 52 yards.
3. Special Teams Player of the Week: Birmingham Stallions Punter Colby Wadman
Field position was a constant problem for the Brahmas throughout the game thanks to Stallions punter Colby Wadman pinning them in bad spots. He had four punts for 196 yards for an average of 49 yards per punt. Wadman was able to get one punt inside the 20-yard line, showing that special teams can help win championships.
